Wheel of Misfortune; Marlin Maclin Sr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, Ju17, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 37-year-old Marlin Maclin Sr. He's 5'10", 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for Escape, original charges of Burglary, Theft, and Forgery. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.