WHAT’S HAPPENING? Celebrating Chris Minor, Delicious Deals on National Ice Cream Day, and

DAVENPORT, Iowa – There’s a special event taking place Saturday, July 20 to celebrate a former News 8 employee.

Chris Minor will be inducted into the Silver Circle of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The academy, known for its Emmy awards, recognizes a circle of people are considered “industry pioneers.” She was surprised with the news last month.

Chris is being inducted Saturday. The NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle event is being held at the Hotel Blackhawk downtown. It starts at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $60. To buy one, click here.

QUAD CITIES – Sunday, July 21 is a very, very important day. It’s my amazing co-anchor’s 33rd birthday (Happy Birthday Angie!) and it’s also National Ice Cream Day!

Whitey’s Ice Cream is celebrating by offering a delicious deal on that day – buy one scoop, get a second scoop on the same cone FREE.

Country Style Ice Cream is also celebrating by offering one dollar off their classic malts and buy one, get one half off any soft-serve cone.