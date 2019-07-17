× Thunderstorms to impact area near rush hour… Heat staying put

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Eastern Iowa through 7pm tonight.

A definite jump in the high heat and humidity today as temperatures are already around 90 degrees in many parts of the area with heat index values approaching 100! Still tracking a strong line of thunderstorms to our west. These storms will impact parts of the area later this afternoon if they hold together. Given the high heat and humidity these storms will be running into, damaging winds approaching 60 mph will be possible mainly for areas in southeast Iowa. Given its speed, rainfall amounts will be no more than a quarter to a half an inch.

Another round of thunderstorms will pop up sometime later tonight for areas more north of the Quad Cities. The coverage will be scattered and the speed will be slower. Thus, amounts of over an inch or two will be likely in a short period of time resulting localized flash flooding. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Storm chances dwindle by early Thursday morning as the main storm track is shoved farther north enhancing the heat and humidity even more. We expect temperatures up in the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 110 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We’ll keep track on a few storms during the second half of the weekend. Fortunately, this will break the heat as early as Sunday leading to lower 80s to start the new week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

