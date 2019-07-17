Steel Plow restaurant in Moline to open second location in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Steel Plow Burger Company is opening a second location in the Quad Cities.

The restaurant opened in Moline in September of 2016. Nearly three years later, on July 15, 2019, the restaurant owners announced their second spot in Davenport. The announcement was made in a video posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson from the restaurant told News 8 that the new location will be on 53rd Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.

Each month Steel Plow features a “Shake of the Month” and “Burger of the Month.”