OSF and Little Company of Mary announce merger

PEORIA, Illinois- – OSF HealthCare and Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers say they have entered into exclusive negotiations, anticipating a full merger.

According to the companies, the two organizations will spend the next several months finalizing agreements and seeking the necessary regulatory and canonical approvals.

In addition to adding advanced technologies and innovative capabilities, the agreement would allow OSF HealthCare and Little Company of Mary to share services, develop and expand academic partnerships, and create strategies to meet the unique needs of various populations.

The merger is expected to take place in early 2020.