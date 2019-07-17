× Niabi Zoo expands and adds to its primate family

COAL VALLEY- – Niabi Zoo is celebrating the opening of an outdoor habitat expansion for its two newest African primates Azizi and Azul.

Niabi says visitors can see this expansion during Primate Day on Saturday, July 20 when Niabi will celebrate all the primates in the zoo.

Earlier in 2019, Niabi welcomed Azul, a 9-year-old male Wolf’s Guenon, and Azizi, a 6-year-old male Allen’s Swamp monkey.

This is the first time these two unique species have been a part of the animal family in the Quad Cities. Niabi Zoo providing indoor as well as outdoor spaces for these species creates choice, change, and complexity heightening the health and welfare of these two dynamic boys.

Together Azizi and Azul are referred to fondly as “The A-Team.”

According to the zo, Primate Day, will feature fun primate themed activities with the zoo’s engaging education staff all day long on the Festival Lawn as well as at each primate habitat.

Zookeeper Chats are also planned that will include primate keepers sharing stories about Niabi’s primates as well as special enrichment activities for the animals.