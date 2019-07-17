× Man accused of shooting and killing Fulton County deputy pleads not guilty

FULTON COUNTY, Illinois — An Avon man who is accused of shooting and killing a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Troy Chisum, age 39, was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call near North Troy Road and East Troy Road back on June 25. Nathan Woodring, age 42, was charged with first-degree murder in the deputy’s death.

On Wednesday, July 17, Woodring pleaded not guilty, according to the Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office.

When the shooting happened, police said Woodring had been detained in a rural home about 30 miles south of Galesburg, Illinois. Woodring was arrested after a multi-hour standoff following the shooting.