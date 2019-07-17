Excessive heat warning issued for part of the viewing area

Hummus recalled nationwide due to possible listeria contamination

Posted 7:27 am, July 17, 2019

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

An FDA inspection found Listeria moncytogenes at the manufacturing facility.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products have been distributed nationwide and to United Arab Emirates.

A full list of the products being recalled can be found here.

