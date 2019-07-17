Excessive heat warning issued for part of the viewing area

Geneseo has a new city administrator

Posted 6:44 pm, July 17, 2019, by

GENESEO- The City of Geneseo announced that JoAnn Hollenkamp was approved as the next Geneseo City Administrator by the City Council at a Special City Council meeting on July 17, 2019.

Hollenkamp has served as the City Administrator for the City of Carlyle, Illinois for the past 6 years, where she manages over 50 employees that work in a number of capacities including: a municipal electric utility, water, sewer, streets, park, police, administration, and library. Before becoming a City Administrator, Hollenkamp worked in the new-home construction industry for several large builders. She holds a Master’s of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University

Hollenkamp was hired at a salary of $100,000, with a $5,000 sign-on bonus and is scheduled to assume her new role with Geneseo on August 26, 2019. The City’s Interim City Administrator, Dawn Tubbs, will step down from her current role after a two-week transition period between her and Hollenkamp in early September.

