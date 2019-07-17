Extreme heat and humidity could fuel big storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures will top out around 94 degrees with heat index values around 100 by 3pm.

Morning storms will affect areas of Northern Iowa. There's still some question whether they will make it here but extreme heat and humidity could continue to fuel them. These storms will be inbound from Central Iowa into the mid-afternoon hours. The main threats will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph.

Situations like this in the past have produced even higher wind gusts and an isolated tornado chance is definitely not zero.

The window of opportunity for storms will be here into the evening and overnight, then little to no activity tomorrow. That's because the developing dome of hot air should cap the atmosphere.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen