Burlington man sentenced to 26 years for smuggling drugs into a prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa- An elaborate drug smuggling scheme was exposed and a 47-year-old man will spend 26 years in prison as a result.

On July 16, 2019, Kelly Everett Mitchell, 47, of Burlington, was sentenced to a total of 312 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison, according to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Mitchell was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $500 towards the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On September 17, 2018, Mitchell pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“Mitchell admitted on March 14, 2017, in two transactions, he distributed 42.46 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine to another person. He further admitted on September 25, 2017, he was in possession of 219.62 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine, 16.41 grams of heroin, 117.88 grams of marijuana and in excess of $10,000 United States currency and he intended to distribute some or all of the controlled substances.”

On January 9, 2019, Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and phentermine, and providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison.