2 people found dead in Burlington, police call in Iowa DCI

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Burlington Police now have state investigative assistance after they found two people dead in a home during a welfare check.

On Wednesday, July 17 around 11:17a.m the Burlington Police Department conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 600-block of Maple Street.

They received a tip that neighbors had not seen an individual for “an undisclosed amount of time.”

Upon arrival, officers found two deceased individuals within the apartment. The deaths are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory Team.

Anyone with information pertaining to the death investigations is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.