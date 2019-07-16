- North Scott softball punches ticket to Fort Dodge
- Muscatine and Pleasant Valley fall short of State in 5A
- Central DeWitt falls to West Delaware 6-1
WQAD Sports July 16th- North Scott softball punches ticket to State
-
The Score Sunday – Galesburg Softball, Alleman Baseball, Bettendorf Soccer
-
WQAD Sports May 29th- Moline Softball bests Rocky, Galesburg baseball advances and more
-
Sportscast May 31, 2019
-
WB6 Track, TRAC Track, North Scott Soccer, Geneseo Softball
-
Sportscast: Assumption wins two over Davenport North and more
-
-
Sporstcast May 25, 2019
-
Alleman Baseball punches ticket to State
-
WQAD Sports – June 11th
-
16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level
-
Sportscast June 14, 2019
-
-
Sportscast April 13, 2019
-
21 Moline Student-Athletes sign to play at the next level
-
News 8 Sports: Monday, April 29th