WQAD Sports July 16th- North Scott softball punches ticket to State

Posted 11:16 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24PM, July 16, 2019
  • North Scott softball punches ticket to Fort Dodge
  • Muscatine and Pleasant Valley fall short of State in 5A
  • Central DeWitt falls to West Delaware 6-1
