Excessive heat warning issued for part of the viewing area

WQAD Sports July 15th – Assumption softball punches ticket to State

Posted 11:22 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, July 16, 2019
  • Assumption Softball cruise to state berth
  • Louisa-Muscatine wins 1-0 to punch ticket to state-
  • West Liberty earns 1st ever trip to State
  • Durant softball sees season come to an end
