Where to find cooling centers in extreme heat

The Quad Cities area is under an excessive heat warning through Saturday, July 20.

Here is a list of cooling centers for those who need to escape the heat:

Davenport, Iowa — Genesis Medical Center at 1401 West Central Park will be open from noon Wednesday, July 17 – the weekend. Once they are open, their hours will be 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Macomb, Illinois — Corbin and Olson Halls at Western Illinois University will be open from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21. The University Union is open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The union is closed on Sunday. Burger King is also open in the University Union from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rock Island, Illinois — Christian Care at 2209 3rd Avenue is open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day when temperatures are 90 degrees and up.