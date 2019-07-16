The Royal Ball Run for Autism receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $440 for the June Three Degree Guarantee to The Royal Ball Run for Autism.

Accepting the check was Jennifer Hartmann representing the Royal Ball Run for Autism.

The Royal Ball Run for Autism organization stems from the needs of the 1 in 68 children who are diagnosed with autism each year. The goal of the run is to increase awareness and to support families and children touched by autism by celebrating their achievement, courage and their future. Proceeds from the Royal Ball Run for Autism support local programs dedicated to autism treatment and awareness.

This year’s run took place on Saturday, June 22 in Milan, Illinois. If you would like to learn more about the Royal Ball Run for Autism organization, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.