Semi fire blocks portion of I-80 near LeClaire

Posted 1:18 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, July 16, 2019

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A semi on fire prompted crews to block of a portion of Interstate 80 to drivers heading in both directions.  This closure included the I-80 river bridge.

A crash happened around 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 16. The Iowa Department of Transportation said traffic between the Middle Road exit and US 67 exit was at a standstill afterward; that's Exit 301 and Exit 306, respectively.

Westbound traffic was shut down for a while after the crash, but has since reopened.

Around 1:50 p.m. the I-80 river bridge reopened to traffic.  Eastbound traffic is still being detoured off at an exit just before the crash site.

 

