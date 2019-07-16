Semi fire blocks portion of I-80 near LeClaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A semi on fire prompted crews to block of a portion of Interstate 80 to drivers heading in both directions. This closure included the I-80 river bridge.

A crash happened around 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 16. The Iowa Department of Transportation said traffic between the Middle Road exit and US 67 exit was at a standstill afterward; that's Exit 301 and Exit 306, respectively.

Westbound traffic was shut down for a while after the crash, but has since reopened.

Around 1:50 p.m. the I-80 river bridge reopened to traffic. Eastbound traffic is still being detoured off at an exit just before the crash site.

RT quadcities511 RT statewideia511: I-80: Roadway reopened to traffic at the Mississippi River bridge (Le Claire). https://t.co/bl9uvmr1Jf — I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) July 16, 2019

