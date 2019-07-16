Oklahoma firefighters comfort boy during mom’s medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a sweet moment caught on camera.

When his mother needed emergency medical attention, a young boy felt the impact of the stressful situation.

That's when Oklahoma City firefighters stepped up in a big way.

It started as a fun night out for the family at the Bricktown Canal but, while they were having an Italian dinner at Zio's, the mother had a medical emergency and her son was scared.

"He was obviously a little bit shaken from that," said Oklahoma City Fire Cpl. Tyler Griffits.

Griffits and Doug Cross with Station 6 said once they and other firefighters made sure 5-year-old London's mom was in the care of paramedics, they focused on him - playing with the water hose and touring the fire truck. It's something they try to do whenever they can.

"Let them squirt some water, have some fun, get their mind off of whatever's happening at the time," Cross said.

Easing fears while both the firefighters and the young victims get a little break from what can often be a harsh reality.

"It's one of the best parts of the job," Griffits said. "It was a lot of fun. I'm glad to see he had as much fun as we did."