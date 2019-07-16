× New Report: Why the Davenport flood barrier failed

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Thanks to a newly released report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers we now know why the flood barrier failed.

The Davenport City Council says they received the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report about the April 30 flood breach.

The report was handed down Tuesday, July 16. The report indicates that the breach was “caused by the barriers sliding under river pressure as a result of too little friction between River Drive and the barrier caused by plastic sheeting and wet surfaces.”

The city says based on the report, multiple changes to the flood operations plan will be instituted as recommended by the Corps of Engineers.

According to the report, the barrier should not have failed. However, the barriers likely began to slip due to wet pavement and plastic sheeting conditions.

“Canadian Pacific operations were not a cause of the breach”– City of Davenport

The city says on their website that the public works department will be making changes to its flood plan based on the report.