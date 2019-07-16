NECKER’S GIFT OF GIVING; Jordan’s Joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- A Quad City mom is making it her mission to spread joy after losing her 15-year-old son to cancer. The group, Jordan's Joy is the July recipient of Necker's Gift of Giving.

Meet Michelle McCaw, the founder of Jordan's Joy.

"Our mission is to spread joy to Quad City area kids who are fighting a life threatening illness or a life altering event," says McCaw.

Meet Hadley, a Quad City toddler who's spent a lot of her two years on this earth in the hospital. Hadley suffers from a severe and rare form of epilepsy that causes seizures.

But for the next two weeks, Jordan's Joy is raising money to buy this fighter a service dog, a $15,000 companion that could alert Hadley's parents before a seizure happens.

"It would give them comfort and support. As Hadley gets older and goes out into the community, it would give her protection and confidence and just give the family joy and piece of mind," says McCaw.

Hadley isn't the first family Michelle has helped. For the past 6 years, the organization has brought joy to dozens of Quad City kids.

"A little bit of joy goes a long way in healing," says McCaw.

She speaks from experience.

Her driving force behind giving back and the namesake of the group is her son, Jordan, who passed away at the age of 15 after a battle with cancer.

But Jordan's positive attitude lives on, helping QC kids like Hadley face whatever challenge comes their way, joy with no sign of stopping.

"We'll never stop. Uur mantra is small but mighty, and we wanna be that for the Quad City community forever," says McCaw.

To make a donation to Hadley's service dog, head to the Jordan's Joy facebook page, or head to their website.

For the month of July, a portion of sales from Necker's Jewelers will be donated to Jordan's Joy.