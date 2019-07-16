× Monmouth police pull more than 75 cats from home

MONMOUTH, Illinois — More than 75 cats were pulled from the home they were living in in Monmouth.

The cats were living in a home in the 300 block of West 3rd Avenue, according to a statement from the Monmouth Police Department. They were taken from the home, which is located a couple blocks south of Monmouth Roseville High School, on Tuesday, July 16. Police said they had several reports of “a large feline population” at the home.

Complaints indicated that the living conditions were dangerous to those living there, according to police. Officers were able to get a warrant, inspected the conditions and took the cats out of the home.

The people living there were evaluated by on-scene medical personnel.

The cats were taken to veterinarians for observation and treatment.