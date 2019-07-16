Help Wanted: Toys for Tots is looking for a warehouse
QUAD CITIES- This may literally be like Christmas in July but Toys for Tots is already starting to try and find a space for this years toy drive.
“You probably don’t want to think about Christmas right now, but Toys for Tots sure has it on the brain!”-TFT
They’re looking for a warehouse to use for their donation season.
Below are the requirements for the space they will need:
- 30,000-50,000 sq. ft.
- Heated
- Bathrooms
- Truck access- Items will be shipped to the space along with donations being dropped off by box trucks and semis.
- Large parking lot to accommodate 200+ vehicles for distribution day.
The donated space is a tax deduction and the T4T campaign will get insurance coverage for the building.
If you have a space or have a lead you can call 309-782-6044!