Help Wanted: Toys for Tots is looking for a warehouse

Posted 5:27 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, July 16, 2019

QUAD CITIES- This may literally be like Christmas in July but Toys for Tots is already starting to try and find a space for this years toy drive.

“You probably don’t want to think about Christmas right now, but Toys for Tots sure has it on the brain!”-TFT

They’re looking for a warehouse to use for their donation season.

Below are the requirements for the space they will need:

  • 30,000-50,000 sq. ft.
  • Heated
  • Bathrooms
  • Truck access- Items will be shipped to the space along with donations being dropped off by box trucks and semis.
  • Large parking lot to accommodate 200+ vehicles for distribution day.

The donated space is a tax deduction and the T4T campaign will get insurance coverage for the building.

If you have a space or have a lead you can call 309-782-6044!

