Help Wanted: Toys for Tots is looking for a warehouse

QUAD CITIES- This may literally be like Christmas in July but Toys for Tots is already starting to try and find a space for this years toy drive.

“You probably don’t want to think about Christmas right now, but Toys for Tots sure has it on the brain!”-TFT

They’re looking for a warehouse to use for their donation season.

Below are the requirements for the space they will need: