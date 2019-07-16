× Excessive heat and humidity on track in the days ahead

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for our area as we prepare for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity starting tomorrow.

We’ve certainly can feel the humidity today though we’ve been spared of the high heat as skies have been overcast most of the day. We’ll see some breaks in these clouds as we go through the rest of the afternoon with highs not expected to get out of the 80s.

By tonight, more clouds will push in from the west and likely lead to an isolated coverage of showers late. Still on the warm side overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

The heat wave begins tomorrow as temperatures rise to low 90s before reaching near 100 degrees for the rest of the work week into the weekend. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees during this period.

Remember, extreme heat is the #1 weather killer today. The most at risk are older adults over 65, infants and children, those who are sick and overweight. So, please be cautious if you plan on being out and about in these elements.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here