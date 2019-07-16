Coffee Break: Eric Sorensen visits Grace Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Meteorologist Eric Sorensen took a "Coffee Break" at Grace Marine in LeClaire, where the News 8 RiverCruiser was born.

Carl Hoyt, Jr. with Grace Marine lays out the reasons people in the Quad Cities might want to try their hand at boating. He said when you weigh the costs, being a boater can save you money on vacation. In addition, people in the Quad Cities have an advantage, given the system of rivers the area has to offer.

"We need to embrace the river," he said. "The flood is gone, so let's go boating."

Hoyt also explained the options Grace Marine has available for prospective or veteran boaters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video