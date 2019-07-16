× 17-year-old arrested for shooting 15-year-old in the leg, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken into custody after police say he shot another teen in the leg.

Gunfire was reported near 13th Street and Main Street around noon, Tuesday, July 16, according to a statement from the Davenport Police. That’s where a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

When police were on scene they saw a “possible suspect running from the scene,” read the police statement.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.