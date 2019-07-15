YOUR MONEY with Mark: The Dow and the broader stock market are at all-time highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York (CNN)-- Wall Street charted a new round of records on Friday, July 12.

The Dow, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closed at new all-time highs.

That made six record closes during the week the week of Monday, July 8. The gains were driven by hopes for an interest rate cut. The Central Bank is widely expected to lower rates to boost the economy at its Wednesday, July 31st meeting.

Here were Friday's closing numbers:

Dow: 27,333.03; +243.95; +0.90%

Nasdaq: 8,244.14; +48.10; +48.10%

S&P 500: 3,013.77; +13.86; +0.46%