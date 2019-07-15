Dylan Frittelli wins 2019 John Deere Classic

YOUR MONEY with Mark: The Dow and the broader stock market are at all-time highs

Posted 5:48 am, July 15, 2019, by

New York (CNN)-- Wall Street charted a new round of records on Friday, July 12.

The Dow, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closed at new all-time highs.

That made six record closes during the week the week of Monday, July 8. The gains were driven by hopes for an interest rate cut. The Central Bank is widely expected to lower rates to boost the economy at its Wednesday, July 31st meeting.

Here were Friday's closing numbers:

Dow: 27,333.03; +243.95; +0.90%

Nasdaq: 8,244.14; +48.10; +48.10%

S&P 500: 3,013.77; +13.86; +0.46%

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.