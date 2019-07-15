× Wayland Iowa business owner accused of forgery and wage theft

HENRY COUNTY- An Iowa business owner was arrested after being charged with forgery and wage theft.

Police say they started an investigation back in October of 2017, the subject was Curtis Wagler, 44, and Wagler Manufacturing, Inc. of Wayland Iowa.

Police say Wagler was suspected for theft of employee wage.

Back in 2016 and 2017, over $1,500.00 was taken from employees’ paychecks and it was determined that Wagler committed forgery during the investigation.

On July 15, 2019, Curtis Wagler, 44 of Wayland, was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of forgery and one (1) count of theft 2nd degree (all charges are class D felonies).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration.