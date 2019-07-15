× Remnants of ‘Barry’ to break the heat for one day… Year’s hottest to follow

Another scorcher of a day it has turned out to be with temperatures approaching 90 for the fourth straight day, with enough humidity to make it feel well into the 90s. We’re still on track in breaking this heat wave for one day tomorrow before the hottest stretch of weather in 7 years bakes the area for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

High clouds of what is left of ‘Barry’ will slowly push in from the south as early as tonight and linger throughout our skies on Tuesday. This will naturally trim down the heat with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any showers we see will not only be isolated but light and mainly south and east of the Quad Cities.

The departure of this disturbance will quickly bring the highest heat of the season across the area. Highs in the low to mid 90s on Wednesday will be replaced with upper 90s… possibly reaching 100 heading heading into the weekend. Heat index values could peak near 110! Signs of a few storms on Sunday will eventually break the heat sending temperatures to more seasonal summer weather next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

