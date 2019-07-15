Munchie Mondays: Gelato Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- We went back in time for this week's "Munchie Mondays" on "Good Morning Quad Cities" Monday, July 15.

News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen tried the Gelato Burger.

You may remember watching it on GMQC back in April, but if you don't, the burger is mainly found at the Amorino ice cream shop in Europe. Side note: If you click on this link, you can change the website's language by clicking the square on the top right of the page.

If you don't want to travel all the way to Europe, you can find the gelato burger at Amorino's New York City location.

The official sweet treat features a soft bun made with chocolate, two scoops of gelato and your choice of caramel, dark chocolate or hazelnut chocolate sauce. You can also make it however you want, as long as it has a hamburger bun, gelato and dessert sauce.

The gelato burger will cost you around seven dollars if you stop at the restaurant.

It's unclear if it's a limited item.