Mount Pleasant man dies after crashing into tree and grain bin
HENRY COUNTY- A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree.
On July 13th, around 4:45 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car accident.
Police say they arrived at the 2000-grid of Franklin Avenue to find that Otis Henkle Jr, 60, of Mount Pleasant veered off the roadway then hit a tree and grain bin.
Henkle was the only person in the car. While at the hospital he passed away from injuries from the accident.
Police are not filing charges.