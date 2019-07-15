Dylan Frittelli wins 2019 John Deere Classic

Mount Pleasant man dies after crashing into tree and grain bin

Posted 7:01 pm, July 15, 2019, by

HENRY COUNTY- A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree.

On July 13th, around 4:45 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car accident.

Police say they arrived at the 2000-grid of Franklin Avenue to find that Otis Henkle Jr, 60, of Mount Pleasant veered off the roadway then hit a tree and grain bin.

Henkle was the only person in the car. While at the hospital he passed away from injuries from the accident.

Police are not filing charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.