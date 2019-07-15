× Mount Pleasant man dies after crashing into tree and grain bin

HENRY COUNTY- A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree.

On July 13th, around 4:45 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car accident.

Police say they arrived at the 2000-grid of Franklin Avenue to find that Otis Henkle Jr, 60, of Mount Pleasant veered off the roadway then hit a tree and grain bin.

Henkle was the only person in the car. While at the hospital he passed away from injuries from the accident.

Police are not filing charges.