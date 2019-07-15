× Enter to win tickets to Sister Act at Quad City Music Guild

Sister Act will premiere at the Quad City Music Guild August 9th through the 11th, and August 15th through the 18th. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and show time is 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. To make reservations call 309-762-6610. The show will be held at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline, Illinois.

The feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent!

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

