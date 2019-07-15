Dylan Frittelli wins 2019 John Deere Classic

Authorities identify Clinton, IA 12-year-old killed in off-roading crash

Posted 2:00 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, July 15, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a 12-year-old boy who died after being thrown from an off-road vehicle in eastern Iowa.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon outside Bellevue. Authorities say Gavin Milder was riding in a Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 15-year-old when the crash happened. Milder was ejected when the modified sport utility vehicle rolled, and he became pinned underneath it. Three other people in the SUV were not hurt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was a student at Clinton Middle School in Clinton.

The district will be hosting a vigil for Milder tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Clinton Middle School LRC. School counselors and therapy dogs will be available for those in need of emotional support.

