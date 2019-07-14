× West Lake Park undergoing major renovations; closing in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa — West Lake Park just outside of Davenport with be closed for renovation soon.

Work crews at the lakefront facility will be draining the lake starting Monday, July 15th. Restoration work will begin at this time, but the facility will remain open to the public until August 1st.

According to a notice from the Scott County Conservation Board, the renovation project aims to restore the shoreline, construct multiple ponds and fishing areas, and restock the lake’s population of game fish.

The construction is set to last through the entire 2020 season.