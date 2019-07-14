× Teen with medical condition reported missing out of Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa — An area teen with a serious medical condition is currently missing.

The Clinton Police Department has sent out a notice on social media asking for help in locating Zavius Washington.

He was last seen on Saturday, July 13th, wearing stone-washed jeans, a gray t-shirt, and black Adidas shoes. He is 15 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black. He has a serious medical condition that requires medication.

He may also be found in the area of Dewitt, Iowa.

If anyone has information to Zavius Washington’s whereabouts, please call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or dial 911 in case of emergency.