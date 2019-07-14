Golf cart thieves steal four carts from Port Byron club; a series of thefts this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON, Illinois – A group of serial golf cart thieves is roaming the Quad City Area after four golf carts were stolen from Byron Hills Golf Club in Port Byron early Saturday morning.

It’s a “whodunit” after co-owner Bruce Sutton says four carts were taken by two thieves.

“It took ten minutes to get four carts,” says Sutton. “They are definitely hot-wiring just like a regular car.”

And it’s not only at Byron Hills, co-owner Jeff Timmerman of Country View Golf Club in Geneseo lost four carts to the bandits last month too.

“We have insurance, but still we feel violated when things like this happen,” explains Sutton.

The cart crooks seem to be going after the same Yamaha make and model, which Sutton says could cost about $20,000 to replace the four of them, with insurance.

“That tells me they are good at what they do,” Sutton says.

Even looking at the security footage you can see two thieves strategically taking each cart one by one followed by driving them off the same path.

“They just go to the last row, last carts and take them,” explains Sutton.

The trail looped them around to the ninth tee and they escaped through this gaping hole in the chain-linked fence.

“If this wouldn’t have been here, we wouldn’t have known,” Sutton comments about the fence.

“Eventually they’ll get caught, eventually they’ll mess up, and get caught we hope,” Sutton says. “But in the meantime, it’s thousands of dollars gone.”

The golf cart thieves left a trail behind – the first clue to cracking the case.

This is the second time Byron Hills had golf carts stolen. Last fall two other carts were taken.

Four golf carts were also stolen from Highland Springs in Milan in early June.