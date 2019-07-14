× Galesburg police seek help in finding missing woman

GALESBURG, Illinois — Galesburg police were seeking help in finding a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered.

Tina M. Winston was last seen Saturday, July 13, according to a sergeant with the Galesburg Police Department. There was no clothing description provided.

Police said Winston is considered endangered, which could indicate a medical issue or other threat to her health. The exact cause of her endangered status was not clear.

Police said Winston may have driven off in a silver 2004 Toyota Rav 4. It’s possible she may be in Galesburg, Monmouth, or Burlington.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tina Winston, you are asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.