Fire breaks out at the Davenport Salvation Army

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fire has broken out at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center on Brady Street in Davenport.

This video was captured a significant distance away from the blaze by Patrick Tyne. It shows the large smoke plume blowing away from the location.

The fire started just before 2:00 p.m. A WQAD team member reports that the fire originated from a pile of donations behind the building. Approximately 75 people were evacuated from the premises. The building did not sustain serious damage.

The cause of the blaze not yet known and the incident is still being investigated.

