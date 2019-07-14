Find complete coverage of the John Deere Classic – right here

Fire breaks out at the Davenport Salvation Army

Posted 3:00 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, July 14, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fire has broken out at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center on Brady Street in Davenport.

This video was captured a significant distance away from the blaze by Patrick Tyne. It shows the large smoke plume blowing away from the location.

The fire started just before 2:00 p.m. A WQAD team member reports that the fire originated from a pile of donations behind the building.  Approximately 75 people were evacuated from the premises. The building did not sustain serious damage.

The cause of the blaze not yet known and the incident is still being investigated.

WQAD will update this story as information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.