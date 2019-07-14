× Dylan Frittelli wins 2019 John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois — Dylan Frittelli is the winner of the 2019 John Deere Classic.

This is the Johannesburg, South Africa-native’s first PGA Tour championship. He has had four international victories before this, according to his stats profile on the PGA Tour’s website. Frittelli turned pro in 2012.

Russell Henley held the lead for part of the afternoon after finishing Round Four at 61 strokes; his best round of the weekend.

2019 marked 20 years for John Deere being the tournament’s title sponsor. About 150 players took the field Thursday, July 11 for the first round. As the weekend progressed, 80 were left after the cut on Friday.

