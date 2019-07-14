Find complete coverage of the John Deere Classic – right here

Dylan Frittelli wins 2019 John Deere Classic

Posted 4:34 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, July 14, 2019

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 14: Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 14, 2019 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SILVIS, Illinois — Dylan Frittelli is the winner of the 2019 John Deere Classic.

This is the Johannesburg, South Africa-native’s first PGA Tour championship.  He has had four international victories before this, according to his stats profile on the PGA Tour’s website.  Frittelli turned pro in 2012.

Russell Henley held the lead for part of the afternoon after finishing Round Four at 61 strokes; his best round of the weekend.

2019 marked 20 years for John Deere being the tournament’s title sponsor.  About 150 players took the field Thursday, July 11 for the first round.  As the weekend progressed, 80 were left after the cut on Friday.

