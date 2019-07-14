Find complete coverage of the John Deere Classic – right here

12-year-old Clinton, Iowa boy killed in off-roading rollover crash

Posted 10:43 am, July 14, 2019, by

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy from Clinton, Iowa was killed in a rollover crash that happened while off-roading.

The rollover happened on Saturday, July 13 on private property where a “large group of 4-wheelers” had gathered, according to a statement from Deputy Russ Long with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.  The gathering included ATVs and vehicles like trucks and SUVs used for “off roading.”

Around 4:45 p.m. a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 15-year-old, rolled twice and a 12-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle, according to Deputy Long.  The 12-year-old had been sitting in the rear third-passenger seat which faced backward.  He was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Deputy Long said the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.  The 15-year-old and two other passengers were unharmed.

The name of the 12-year-old is being held until family is notified.  An investigation is underway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.