× 12-year-old Clinton, Iowa boy killed in off-roading rollover crash

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy from Clinton, Iowa was killed in a rollover crash that happened while off-roading.

The rollover happened on Saturday, July 13 on private property where a “large group of 4-wheelers” had gathered, according to a statement from Deputy Russ Long with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The gathering included ATVs and vehicles like trucks and SUVs used for “off roading.”

Around 4:45 p.m. a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 15-year-old, rolled twice and a 12-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle, according to Deputy Long. The 12-year-old had been sitting in the rear third-passenger seat which faced backward. He was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Deputy Long said the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old and two other passengers were unharmed.

The name of the 12-year-old is being held until family is notified. An investigation is underway.