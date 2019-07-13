Video shows man swimming in Mississippi River during Tropical Storm Barry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Musician Glen David Andrews came across a man swimming in the Mississippi River near the French Quarter during Tropical Storm Barry.

Andrews was walking up to the river across from Jackson Square when he spotted the unidentified daredevil.

“Man, you gotta be crazy swimming in that river,” Andrews said.

Despite his misgivings about the stunt, Andrews streamed the man’s quick dip on his Facebook page.

Swimming in the Mississippi River is not advisable under even the calmest conditions and getting into swirling waters could be deadly, especially combined with the effects of Tropical Storm Barry. Nevertheless, the shirtless man persevered and eventually calmly exited the water.

“Swimming in the river, I done seen it all,” he said.