Truckers across the country compete in truck ‘beauty contest’

WALCOTT, Iowa -- Truckers from across the country gathered at the World’s Largest Truck Stop off I-80 for the Truckers Jamboree.

On Saturday, truckers were awarded for keeping their trucks in top shape in the event’s beauty contest.

Truckers had their vehicles on display the past three days and on Saturday they were awarded first through third place in 30 different categories.

Some drivers walked away with a trophy and some pride in their ride.

“Lots of patience and money,” says one of the first-place winners, Phil Swanson. “No, it’s just a desire to keep you truck looking good. I had a few other hobbies, but just keeping my truck looking good and going up and down the road is the big one. When you love what you do you never work a day in your life.”

This was the 40th year for the Truckers Jamboree.