× River Drive Lane closures scheduled to shift

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Traffic closures on River Drive Lane in Davenport are going to shift within the next few days.

Earlier in July, the City of Davenport released a statement outlining its plans for work on the street and the Skybridge.

On Monday, July 15th, the westbound detour to Brady Street is expected to open back up, and be replaced an eastbound detour to Ripley Street, which will be in effect for approximately four to five days.

Work on River City Lane and the Skybridge is planned to be complete by Friday, July 19th.