× Motorcycle group rides for children’s therapy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A brotherhood of motorcyclists rode out in force on Saturday morning to support an area children’s therapy center.

District 15 of ABATE of Iowa, a non-profit dedicated to motorcyclist rights, got on their bikes and rode through the streets of Davenport to raise money and awareness for the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities’s newest branch in West Davenport.

The center primarily focuses on providing therapy services and support to children with developmental problems.

The riders drove out as early as 10 a.m., but events continued through the rest of the day, including food, auctions, and live music.