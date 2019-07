Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- The John Deere Classic Round 3 shot of the day goes to Bud Cauley, for his work on Hole 8.

Cauley was stuck in a sand trap, forcing him to wedge from the sand to the green, but the pro did one better and landed right in the bottom of the cup.

The Florida native ended Round 3 at 11 under par, heading into the final round tied for 14th place with six other pros.