Here’s how much the top golfers will win at the John Deere Classic

Posted 3:14 pm, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, July 13, 2019

SILVIS, Illinois — The 2019 John Deere Classic brings a $6 million purse to split up among the top golfers.

After four days of play, the champion can expect a check for $1,080,000 on Sunday, July 14.

Cut day during the tournament left 80 golfers in the running for a prize payout. 

According to the PGA Tour’s distribution formula, the top 70 golfers at the classic will get a percentage of the total purse.  Golf News Net reported that in a $6 million purse, the runner up will get about $648,000 and third place will get about $408,000.  Down at 70th place, $12,000 is the prize amount.

Here are the prizes for each place:

  1. $1,080,000
  2. $648,000
  3. $408,000
  4. $288,000
  5. $240,000
  6. $216,000
  7. $201,000
  8. $186,000
  9. $174,000
  10. $162,000
  11. $150,000
  12. $138,000
  13. $126,000
  14. $114,000
  15. $108,000
  16. $102,000
  17. $96,000
  18. $90,000
  19. $84,000
  20. $78,000
  21. $72,000
  22. $67,200
  23. $62,400
  24. $57,600
  25. $52,800
  26. $48,000
  27. $46,200
  28. $44,400
  29. $42,600
  30. $40,800
  31. $39,000
  32. $37,200
  33. $35,400
  34. $33,900
  35. $32,400
  36. $30,900
  37. $29,400
  38. $28,200
  39. $27,000
  40. $25,800
  41. $24,600
  42. $23,400
  43. $22,200
  44. $21,000
  45. $19,800
  46. $18,600
  47. $17,400
  48. $16,440
  49. $15,600
  50. $15,120
  51. $14,760
  52. $14,400
  53. $14,160
  54. $13,920
  55. $13,800
  56. $13,680
  57. $13,560
  58. $13,440
  59. $13,320
  60. $13,200
  61. $13,080
  62. $12,960
  63. $12,840
  64. $12,720
  65. $12,600
  66. $12,480
  67. $12,360
  68. $12,240
  69. $12,120
  70. $12,000

