Here’s how much the top golfers will win at the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois — The 2019 John Deere Classic brings a $6 million purse to split up among the top golfers.

After four days of play, the champion can expect a check for $1,080,000 on Sunday, July 14.

Cut day during the tournament left 80 golfers in the running for a prize payout.

According to the PGA Tour’s distribution formula, the top 70 golfers at the classic will get a percentage of the total purse. Golf News Net reported that in a $6 million purse, the runner up will get about $648,000 and third place will get about $408,000. Down at 70th place, $12,000 is the prize amount.

Here are the prizes for each place:

$1,080,000 $648,000 $408,000 $288,000 $240,000 $216,000 $201,000 $186,000 $174,000 $162,000 $150,000 $138,000 $126,000 $114,000 $108,000 $102,000 $96,000 $90,000 $84,000 $78,000 $72,000 $67,200 $62,400 $57,600 $52,800 $48,000 $46,200 $44,400 $42,600 $40,800 $39,000 $37,200 $35,400 $33,900 $32,400 $30,900 $29,400 $28,200 $27,000 $25,800 $24,600 $23,400 $22,200 $21,000 $19,800 $18,600 $17,400 $16,440 $15,600 $15,120 $14,760 $14,400 $14,160 $13,920 $13,800 $13,680 $13,560 $13,440 $13,320 $13,200 $13,080 $12,960 $12,840 $12,720 $12,600 $12,480 $12,360 $12,240 $12,120 $12,000