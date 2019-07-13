Here’s how much the top golfers will win at the John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Illinois — The 2019 John Deere Classic brings a $6 million purse to split up among the top golfers.
After four days of play, the champion can expect a check for $1,080,000 on Sunday, July 14.
Cut day during the tournament left 80 golfers in the running for a prize payout.
According to the PGA Tour’s distribution formula, the top 70 golfers at the classic will get a percentage of the total purse. Golf News Net reported that in a $6 million purse, the runner up will get about $648,000 and third place will get about $408,000. Down at 70th place, $12,000 is the prize amount.
Here are the prizes for each place:
- $1,080,000
- $648,000
- $408,000
- $288,000
- $240,000
- $216,000
- $201,000
- $186,000
- $174,000
- $162,000
- $150,000
- $138,000
- $126,000
- $114,000
- $108,000
- $102,000
- $96,000
- $90,000
- $84,000
- $78,000
- $72,000
- $67,200
- $62,400
- $57,600
- $52,800
- $48,000
- $46,200
- $44,400
- $42,600
- $40,800
- $39,000
- $37,200
- $35,400
- $33,900
- $32,400
- $30,900
- $29,400
- $28,200
- $27,000
- $25,800
- $24,600
- $23,400
- $22,200
- $21,000
- $19,800
- $18,600
- $17,400
- $16,440
- $15,600
- $15,120
- $14,760
- $14,400
- $14,160
- $13,920
- $13,800
- $13,680
- $13,560
- $13,440
- $13,320
- $13,200
- $13,080
- $12,960
- $12,840
- $12,720
- $12,600
- $12,480
- $12,360
- $12,240
- $12,120
- $12,000
