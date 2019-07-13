× Goat yoga classes return to 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For fans of ancient meditation practices and small bovids: Goat yoga is returning to the Iowa State Fair.

Fair officials say in a news release that the class, which was introduced to the fair last year, will resume this at the state fair on Aug. 12, 14 and 17 in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center.

The class will include yoga poses not only with baby goats, but also piglets, ducklings and chicks. New this year will be an exclusive Iowa State Fair Goat Yoga mat for the first 250 registered participants.

Tickets are $20 and are open to any age. Click here to get tickets.