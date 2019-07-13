× First annual Hurts 5K charity run takes off

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf residents saw 1980’s flashbacks running down the street on Saturday morning.

Bettendorf’s area Hurts Donuts sponsored an 80’s-themed 5K charity run to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society at 9 a.m.. The event was open to public registration and featured free donuts and coffee, a costume contest, and the run itself.

A portion of the proceeds from the run are being donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Hurts Donuts hopes to make this an annual event and get area residents to run ’til it hurts every year.