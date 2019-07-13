Fans of the Day: Des Moines men wake up early to snatch the perfect viewing spot on the course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Two men earned the John Deere Classic "Fans of the Day" title, sponsored by RIA Federal Credit Union.

On Saturday, July 13, Troy Krueger and Ben Harshbarger drove from Des Moines, Iowa to get a glimpse of the annual tournament.

For them, it's not just about getting there, but making sure they get the perfect viewing spot.

"The strategy is to wake up really early, have a first coffee, and hit the road and get there before most people set up shop on 18," said the fans.

Both golf fans said they try to make to to at least a couple tournaments each year.