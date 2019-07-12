What’s a bigger hit than golf out at JDC? The pork chops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Even if you come for the golf, you might find yourself staying for the pork chops.

The chops are made from locally-sourced meat and have a following that goes beyond the local crowd. Visiting country music star Dustin Lynch tried one, falling in love at first bite.

"I love pork chops," he said. This is really good."

Another fan of the chops says he eats about three or four each day.

"I literally love the pork chops," said Dontrell Avery. "I'm the biggest fan right here, of the pork chops, seriously."

Golfers and fans eat more than 20,000 pork chops during John Deere Classic week.