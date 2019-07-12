What’s a bigger hit than golf out at JDC? The pork chops

Posted 12:06 pm, July 12, 2019, by

SILVIS, Illinois -- Even if you come for the golf, you might find yourself staying for the pork chops.

The chops are made from locally-sourced meat and have a following that goes beyond the local crowd.  Visiting country music star Dustin Lynch tried one, falling in love at first bite.

"I love pork chops," he said. This is really good."

Another fan of the chops says he eats about three or four each day.

"I literally love the pork chops," said Dontrell Avery. "I'm the biggest fan right here, of the pork chops, seriously."

Golfers and fans eat more than 20,000 pork chops during John Deere Classic week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.