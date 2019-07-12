The Impact of a Harsh Winter and Spring on the John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will never forget the 2018-2019 Winter or the 2019 Spring. Those two harsh seasons impacted a lot of people and places, including TPC Deere Run - the home of the John Deere Classic.

On Friday, July 12th during Good Morning Quad Cities, the Director of Golf Course Maintenance at TPC Deere Run - Alex Stuedemann - joined News 8's Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen at TPC Deere Run to talk about how his team dealt with a snowy, cold winter and wet spring.

"It was very difficult for us," he said. "We're very proactive people. We want to stay ahead of the weather as much as it allows us and really with what we had - the third snowiest winter on record and then the wet weather that started late April - we pretty much had to sit on our hands to avoid doing damage to the golf course."

Stuedemann is celebrating 20 years working with the PGA Tour this year and he says upholding the reputation of the beauty of TPC Deere Run is very important to him:

"To be put in charge of such a beautiful piece of land with a great community that supports this charitable effort of Clair, Andrew, and the rest of the John Deere Classic team, you really can't ask for much more - pride just billows out of our staff."

"We're not out there to grow grass. Our mission is to make this event successful so that that $13.4 million can go to those 500 charities."

He also explained the science of his craft (click the video above) and that there are 25-30 extra hands helping him during John Deere Classic Week, so if you see any of them out on the course - be sure to tell them "Good Job!"